TERP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of TerraForm Power Inc (Symbol: TERP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.41, changing hands as high as $16.45 per share. TerraForm Power Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TERP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TERP's low point in its 52 week range is $11.40 per share, with $21.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.34.

