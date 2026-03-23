As Terns Stock Soars 1,400%, What Does One Fund's $5.2 Million Sale Signal to Investors?

Key Points

Acorn Capital sold 225,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter for an estimated $5.20 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the stake increased by $55.74 million, reflecting valuation changes including price movement.

The post-transaction holding stood at 1,746,264 shares valued at $70.55 million.

Terns Pharmaceuticals now accounts for 23.9% of the fund’s AUM, making it the largest single position in the portfolio.

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On February 17, 2026, Acorn Capital Advisors reported selling 225,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN), an estimated $5.20 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Acorn Capital Advisors reduced its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) by 225,000 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the trade was approximately $5.20 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the remaining stake reflected market valuation changes.

What else to know

Acorn Capital Advisors’ Terns Pharmaceuticals holding now represents roughly 24% of its 13F AUM after the recent sale.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:TERM: $70.55 million (23.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:CGON: $46.98 million (15.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:URGN: $33.92 million (11.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:TRVI: $26.85 million (9.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:PBYI: $24.58 million (8.3% of AUM)

As of Monday, shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals were priced at $50.08, up a staggering 1,400% over the past year and significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 15% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Monday) $50.08 Market Capitalization $5.5 billion Net Income (TTM) ($94.44 million)

Company snapshot

Terns Pharmaceuticals develops clinical-stage small-molecule therapies targeting non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity, with lead candidates including TERN-101, TERN-201, TERN-501, and TERN-601.

The firm operates a research-driven business model focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through clinical trials, with future revenue anticipated from successful commercialization and potential partnerships.

It targets healthcare providers, biopharmaceutical partners, and patients affected by NASH and metabolic diseases, primarily within the United States and global markets.

Terns Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative therapies for NASH and metabolic disorders. With a focused pipeline of differentiated small-molecule drug candidates, the company leverages advanced research and clinical development capabilities to address significant unmet medical needs. Its strategy centers on advancing proprietary compounds through clinical milestones to establish a competitive position in the biotechnology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Terns has been a standout in biotech, with shares skyrocketing about 1,400% in just a year. That’s the type of dramatic gain that can usually trigger some repositioning among investors, even those who still believe in the company’s future. And in this case, even after scaling back, Terns is still the fund’s largest holding, making up nearly a quarter of its assets, which is certainly an indication of strong conviction rather than a retreat.



Operationally, Terns has pivoted to focus on oncology, with promising early efficacy and safety results in treating chronic myeloid leukemia. Plus, the company wrapped up the year with around $1 billion in cash, providing a runway that extends to 2031 and the flexibility to advance toward pivotal trials. That setup has helped shares continue their ascent since the end of last quarter, climbing some 25%.



Ultimately, in this portfolio, Terns stands tall among other high-conviction biotech investments and reinforces a strategy that favors asymmetric outcomes over mere diversification.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.