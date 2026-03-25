Markets
MRK

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Gains 5% Over Acquisition Deal With Merck

March 25, 2026 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN) are moving up about 5 percent on Wednesday morning trading after Merck (MRK) announced a definitive agreement to acquire the company, through its subsidiary, for $53.00 per share in cash for an approximate equity value of $6.7 billion.

The company's shares are currently trading at $52.63 on the Nasdaq, up 5.26 percent. The stock opened at $52.62 and has climbed as high as $52.65 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $1.87 to $52.65.

Merck said that the acquisition would further strengthen its position in oncology and broaden its portfolio into other therapeutic areas. Meanwhile, for Terns, the acquisition would help to advance its lead candidate TERN-701 by leveraging the deep expertise and significant resources at Merck.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRK
TERN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.