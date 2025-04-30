Terns Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Fireside Chat at Citizens Life Sciences Conference on May 7, 2025

Terns Pharmaceuticals will participate in a fireside chat at The Citizens Life Sciences Conference on May 7, 2025.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small-molecule product candidates for serious diseases like oncology and obesity, has announced that its senior management will participate in a fireside chat at The Citizens Life Sciences Conference on May 7, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. ET. The chat will be webcast live on Terns' investor relations webpage and will remain available for replay for at least 30 days after the event. Terns' development pipeline includes several clinical-stage candidates, such as an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor and a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist. Additional information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Terns Pharmaceuticals is participating in a reputable industry event, The Citizens Life Sciences Conference, which can enhance its visibility and credibility in the biopharmaceutical sector.

The live webcast of the fireside chat allows for widespread access to interested investors and stakeholders, promoting transparency and engagement.

The company is highlighting its clinical-stage pipeline that addresses serious diseases, which may attract interest from investors and partners looking for innovative therapies.

Potential Negatives

Participation in the conference may highlight a lack of significant recent developments or achievements, which could raise concerns about progress in their clinical-stage programs.



The focus on senior management participation rather than new product announcements or partnerships may indicate limited business growth or opportunities, potentially affecting investor confidence.



The reliance on a webcast for discussions may suggest that the company is not currently in a position to provide substantial updates through traditional press channels or media outreach.

When is Terns Pharmaceuticals' fireside chat scheduled?

The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch the live webcast of the event?

The live webcast can be watched on the investor relations page of Terns Pharmaceuticals' website.

How long will the webcast replay be available?

The replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the event.

What types of diseases does Terns Pharmaceuticals focus on?

Terns Pharmaceuticals focuses on serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, through its small-molecule product candidates.

What programs are included in Terns Pharmaceuticals' pipeline?

Terns' pipeline includes an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a GIPR modulator discovery effort.

$TERN insiders have traded $TERN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TERN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMY L. BURROUGHS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 15,960 shares for an estimated $113,073 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK J. VIGNOLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,188 shares for an estimated $99,023 .

. JILL M. QUIGLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $86,460 .

. EMIL KURIAKOSE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,433 shares for an estimated $27,972 .

. MELITA SUN JUNG (Chief Business Officer) purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $11,497

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $TERN stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TERN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/03/2024

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in a fireside chat at The Citizens Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET.





A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at



http://ir.ternspharma.com



. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns’ website for at least 30 days following the event.







About Terns Pharmaceuticals







Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns’ pipeline contains three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate. For more information, please visit:



www.ternspharma.com



.







Contacts for Terns









Investors







Kaytee Bock







investors@ternspharma.com









Media







Jenna Urban





CG Life







media@ternspharma.com





