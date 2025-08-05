Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Loss At -$24.09 Mln In Q2

(RTTNews) - Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN) released Loss for second quarter of -$24.09 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$24.09 million, or -$0.26 per share. This compares with -$22.73 million, or -$0.31 per share, last year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$24.09 Mln. vs. -$22.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.26 vs. -$0.31 last year.

