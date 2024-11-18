Terns Pharmaceuticals Appoints Heather Turner to Board

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Terns Pharmaceuticals has announced the appointment of Heather Turner, a seasoned biotechnology executive, to its Board of Directors as Dr. Ann Taylor steps down after over three years. Turner, with 25 years of experience and a background in strategic, operational, and legal roles, including her recent role as CEO at Carmot Therapeutics, aims to advance Terns’ pipeline in addressing serious diseases like oncology and obesity. Her expertise is expected to bolster Terns’ strategic decisions and drive further growth, focusing on transformative clinical development.

