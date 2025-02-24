Terns Pharmaceuticals Appoints Andrew Gengos as Chief Financial Officer

Terns Pharmaceuticals appoints Andrew Gengos as CFO, aiming to enhance growth in oncology and obesity treatments.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small-molecule therapies for serious diseases, announced the appointment of Andrew Gengos as its new chief financial officer, effective immediately. CEO Amy Burroughs expressed confidence in Gengos' extensive financial leadership experience, highlighting his potential to drive the company’s growth and advance its mission to transform patient care in oncology and obesity. Gengos, who has over 25 years of experience in the life sciences sector, previously served as CFO of Athira Pharma and held prominent roles at Cyteir Therapeutics, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, and Amgen. Terns is currently working on several clinical-stage programs, including treatments for oncology and obesity.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Andrew Gengos as CFO signals a strategic move to enhance financial leadership, which may positively impact company growth.

Mr. Gengos brings 25 years of experience in the life sciences and biotechnology industry, likely reinforcing Terns' operational and strategic capabilities.

The press release emphasizes upcoming clinical readouts for key oncology and obesity programs, indicating potential advancements in Terns' product pipeline.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new CFO may signal instability or recent challenges within the company's leadership structure.

Emphasis on forward-looking statements suggests significant uncertainties regarding future clinical trial outcomes, which could impact investor confidence.

Highlighting the need for strong financial leadership may imply previous financial issues or concerns within the company's existing management.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as the new CFO of Terns Pharmaceuticals?

Andrew Gengos has been appointed as the chief financial officer of Terns Pharmaceuticals.

What experience does Andrew Gengos bring to Terns Pharmaceuticals?

Andrew Gengos has over 25 years of experience in finance and corporate strategy in the life sciences industry.

What are Terns Pharmaceuticals' main areas of focus?

Terns Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing treatments for serious diseases, specifically in oncology and obesity.

What is Terns' development pipeline?

Terns' pipeline includes an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, and a THR-β agonist among other candidates.

How can I get more information about Terns Pharmaceuticals?

More information can be found on Terns Pharmaceuticals' official website at www.ternspharma.com.

$TERN Insider Trading Activity

$TERN insiders have traded $TERN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TERN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HONGBO LU has made 2 purchases buying 476,190 shares for an estimated $4,999,995 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JILL M. QUIGLEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 32,235 shares for an estimated $258,810 .

. MARK J. VIGNOLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,188 shares for an estimated $209,023 .

. AMY L. BURROUGHS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 15,960 shares for an estimated $113,073 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EMIL KURIAKOSE (Chief Medical Officer) sold 4,481 shares for an estimated $25,607

MELITA SUN JUNG (Chief Business Officer) purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $11,497

$TERN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $TERN stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced the appointment of Andrew Gengos as chief financial officer, effective immediately.





“We are delighted to have Andrew join the Terns’ team as our new chief financial officer, confident his extensive experience and proven track record of financial leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth. We look forward to Andrew’s contributions as we continue to advance our mission to transform patients’ lives through the development of new medicines that have a valuable, enduring impact on human health,” said Amy Burroughs, chief executive officer of Terns.





“I am pleased to be joining Terns as we advance our lead oncology and obesity programs towards compelling clinical readouts later this year,” said Mr. Gengos. “I look forward to working with the talented Terns’ leadership team to build on the Company’s strong financial foundation and drive continued success in bringing new treatment options to patients battling serious diseases, including oncology and obesity.”





Mr. Gengos is a seasoned finance and corporate strategy executive with 25 years of experience, successfully leading teams in the life sciences and biotechnology industry. Most recently, he served as the chief financial officer of Athira Pharma, Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Gengos was chief business officer at Cyteir Therapeutics, where he led the finance team that took the company public. In addition, Mr. Gengos held chief executive officer roles at ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals, where he provided strategic and financial leadership across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology and neurodegenerative disease. Earlier, Mr. Gengos was vice president of strategy and corporate development at Amgen for eight years. Mr. Gengos started his career at Morgan Stanley before moving on to McKinsey & Co., where he advanced from associate to senior engagement manager. Mr. Gengos holds an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.







About Terns Pharmaceuticals







Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns’ pipeline contains three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate. For more information, please visit:



www.ternspharma.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, future financial condition, future operations, future trial results, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and the implementation of the Company’s plans to vary materially. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company’s actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company’s SEC reports, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.







Contacts for Terns









Investors







Justin Ng







investors@ternspharma.com









Media







Jenna Urban





CG Life







media@ternspharma.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.