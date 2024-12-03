Terns Pharma Announces Encouraging Data From Part I Of CARDINAL Study In Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

(RTTNews) - Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced encouraging early data from the ongoing dose escalation part of its CARDINAL study.

CARDINAL is a two-part Phase 1 trial evaluating the company's investigational drug TERN-701 in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic myeloid leukemia. Part 1 is the dose escalation portion and Part 2 is the dose expansion portion.

The primary endpoint of the dose expansion portion of the trial is efficacy, measured by hematologic and molecular responses. Secondary endpoints include safety, tolerability, and PK.

According to the trial findings, in the dose escalation part of the CARDINAL study, TERN-701 exhibited compelling clinical activity with a highly encouraging cumulative major molecular response (MMR) rate of 50% at 3 months. Till date, 19 patients across 4 dose levels of 160mg, 320mg, 400mg, and 500mg have been enrolled in the study.

The company is on track to initiate Part 2, i.e., dose expansion cohorts, of the CARDINAL study in the first half of 2025 and looks forward to sharing additional safety and efficacy data, including longer-term MMR data in late 2025.

TERN closed Monday's trading at $6.15, down 1.44%. In pre-market trading today, the stock is up 4.23% at $6.41.

