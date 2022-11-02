Ternium (TX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Ternium S.A. TX is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results ahead of bell on Nov 3.



The Luxembourg-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 16.1%. It posted an earnings surprise of roughly 11.2% in the last reported quarter. The impacts of lower steel prices, softer demand and higher costs are likely to reflect on its third-quarter results.



The stock has lost 37.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.8% decline.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Indicate?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ternium’s third-quarter consolidated sales is currently pegged at $4,105 million, which calls for a decline of 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

Some Factors at Play

The company’s third-quarter results are likely to have been impacted by weaker steel prices and softer demand. In Mexico, the company is likely to have witnessed healthy demand from industrial customers. However, demand in automotive is likely to have been affected by supply-chain disruptions.



The company is also expected to have witnessed weaker demand in the commercial market. Ternium, in its second-quarter call, said that the commercial market is witnessing lackluster demand due to destocking driven by the significant decline in steel prices over the last few months, inflation and higher interest rates, which are affecting end-use customers.



Ternium is also expected to have been affected by lower steel prices in the third quarter. Softer prices are likely to have hurt its margins.



Higher costs are also likely to have affected the company’s performance in the September quarter. Ternium is seeing higher costs for many of its raw materials along with increased slab costs.

Ternium S.A. Price and EPS Surprise

Ternium S.A. price-eps-surprise | Ternium S.A. Quote

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ternium this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Ternium is -18.82%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the third quarter is currently pegged at $1.70. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Ternium currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

