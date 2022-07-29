Ternium (TX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Ternium S.A. TX is slated to release second-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Aug 2. Benefits of higher steel prices and healthy shipments are likely to reflect on its second-quarter results.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 22.4%. It posted an earnings surprise of roughly 35.3% in the last reported quarter.



The stock has lost 28.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 23.4% decline.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Indicate?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ternium’s second-quarter consolidated sales is currently pegged at $4,573.6 million, which calls for an increase of 16.7% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

Some Factors at Play

The company is likely to have benefited from higher prices and improved shipment volumes in the June quarter. Shipments in Mexico, in the second quarter, are likely to have been driven by strong demand from industrial customers and an improvement in automotive. Healthy demand for construction materials, energy and automotive are expected to have supported shipments in Argentina.



Ternium is also expected to have benefited from higher realized steel prices in the second quarter. Higher realized prices are likely to have driven its margins.



However, higher costs are likely to have affected the company’s performance in the June quarter. Ternium is seeing higher costs for many of its raw materials along with increased slab costs.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ternium this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Ternium is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at $3.66. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Ternium currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

