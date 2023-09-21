Ternium (TX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ternium S A (Symbol: TX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.41, changing hands as low as $38.30 per share. Ternium S A shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TX's low point in its 52 week range is $26.01 per share, with $45.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.67.

