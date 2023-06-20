News & Insights

Ternium says new steel mill to be built in northern Mexico

June 20, 2023 — 09:12 pm EDT

Written by Sarah Morland and Kylie Madry for Reuters

MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Ternium TX.N said on Tuesday its new slab steel mill will be built and integrated into the company's existing Pesqueria facility in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

Ternium had in February estimated a $2.2 billion investment in the new plant, set to be operational by the first half of 2026 and to have an annual production capacity of 2.6 million metric tons.

