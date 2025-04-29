TERNIUM S.A Earnings Results: $TX Reports Quarterly Earnings

TERNIUM S.A ($TX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, missing estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $3,933,000,000, missing estimates of $4,051,515,639 by $-118,515,639.
TERNIUM S.A Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of TERNIUM S.A stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 483,052 shares (+19.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,047,152
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 201,995 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,294,164
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 185,331 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,389,425
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP added 141,403 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,111,999
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 134,099 shares (-17.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,899,598
- CAPE ANN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 105,536 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,068,986
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 94,985 shares (-30.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,762,163
