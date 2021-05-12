Ternium S.A.'s (NYSE:TX) Low P/E No Reason For Excitement

Ternium S.A.'s (NYSE:TX) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.8x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Ternium certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:TX Price Based on Past Earnings May 12th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Ternium.

Is There Any Growth For Ternium?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Ternium would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 316% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 45% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 7.7% each year during the coming three years according to the nine analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 14% each year.

In light of this, it's understandable that Ternium's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Ternium maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Ternium (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Ternium's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

