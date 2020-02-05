Ternium S.A. (TX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ternium S.A. (TX) closed at $22.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.54% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 18, 2020. In that report, analysts expect TX to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 78.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.26 billion, down 14.33% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.69% lower within the past month. TX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, TX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.91.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

