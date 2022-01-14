Ternium S.A. (TX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ternium S.A. (TX) closed the most recent trading day at $46.56, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.

Ternium S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.80, up 127.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.65 billion, up 80.44% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ternium S.A.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% lower. Ternium S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ternium S.A. has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.05 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.7.

Meanwhile, TX's PEG ratio is currently 0.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

