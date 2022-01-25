Ternium S.A. (TX) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ternium S.A. (TX) closed at $41.01, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.19% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Ternium S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ternium S.A. to post earnings of $4.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.65 billion, up 80.44% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ternium S.A.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.49% lower. Ternium S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ternium S.A. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.73.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.