Ternium S.A. (TX) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

Ternium S.A. (TX) closed at $46.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 6.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ternium S.A. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.83, down 7.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.12 billion, up 26.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.07 per share and revenue of $15.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of -53.46% and -1.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ternium S.A.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ternium S.A. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Ternium S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.61.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

