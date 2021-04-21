Ternium S.A. (TX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ternium S.A. (TX) closed at $38.81, marking a +1.23% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.55% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect TX to post earnings of $2.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 154.44%.

TX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.34 per share and revenue of $11.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +143.05% and +32.6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.53% higher. TX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note TX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.89, so we one might conclude that TX is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, TX's PEG ratio is currently 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

