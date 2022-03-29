Ternium S.A. (TX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ternium S.A. (TX) closed the most recent trading day at $46.23, moving +0.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 16.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 9.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ternium S.A. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. On that day, Ternium S.A. is projected to report earnings of $2.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.12 billion, up 26.87% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.07 per share and revenue of $15.83 billion, which would represent changes of -53.46% and -1.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ternium S.A.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.45% lower. Ternium S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ternium S.A. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.05 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.44.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

