Ternium S.A. (TX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ternium S.A. (TX) closed at $42.66, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 15.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ternium S.A. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ternium S.A. to post earnings of $2.83 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.12 billion, up 26.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.07 per share and revenue of $15.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of -53.46% and -1.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ternium S.A.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 20.7% lower. Ternium S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Ternium S.A.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.53.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

