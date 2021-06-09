Ternium S.A. (TX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ternium S.A. (TX) closed the most recent trading day at $37.26, moving +1.72% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.4% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TX is projected to report earnings of $3.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3320%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.61 billion, up 107.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.82 per share and revenue of $13.84 billion, which would represent changes of +291.39% and +58.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TX is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.34, which means TX is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that TX has a PEG ratio of 0.23 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.