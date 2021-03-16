Ternium S.A. (TX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ternium S.A. (TX) closed at $36.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.06, up 128.89% from the prior-year quarter.

TX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.71 per share and revenue of $11.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +122.19% and +28.95%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.1% higher within the past month. TX currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TX has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.37 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.47, which means TX is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, TX's PEG ratio is currently 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Steel - Producers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

