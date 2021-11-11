Ternium S.A. (TX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Ternium S.A. (TX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.8 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -61.9% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TX was $41.13, representing a -27.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.86 and a 78.83% increase over the 52 week low of $23.

TX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). TX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.46. Zacks Investment Research reports TX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 534.11%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tx Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TX as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AADR with an decrease of -4.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TX at 2.84%.

