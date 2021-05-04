Ternium S.A. (TX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

Ternium S.A. (TX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 75% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TX was $40.09, representing a -4.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.98 and a 226.47% increase over the 52 week low of $12.28.

TX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.09. Zacks Investment Research reports TX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 266.11%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLX with an increase of 37.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TX at 4.34%.

