Ternium S.A. Just Recorded A 147% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.6% to hit US$2.1b. Ternium also reported a statutory profit of US$0.74, which was an impressive 147% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:TX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Following the latest results, Ternium's twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$8.74b in 2021. This would be a reasonable 4.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 90% to US$2.40. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$8.81b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.22 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Ternium's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 6.5% to US$22.18, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Ternium analyst has a price target of US$28.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$12.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Ternium's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 4.0%, compared to a historical growth rate of 6.8% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Ternium is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Ternium following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Ternium's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Ternium going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Ternium that you should be aware of.

