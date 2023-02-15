Ternium CEO says could build new $2 bln steel plant in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Ternium TX.N is considering building a new $2.2 billion steel production plant near its current Pesqueria site in northern Mexico, the company's chief executive said Wednesday, though a final decision has not yet been made.

"We will disclose the location pretty soon," Chief Executive Maximo Vedoya said in a call with analysts, adding the plant would be in the "USMCA region", referring to the region covered by a trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

