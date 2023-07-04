Ternium Brasil head to be appointed CEO of Brazil's Usiminas, media reports

Adds details about shuffle and companies

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - The chief of Ternium Brasil TX.N Marcelo Chara is set to be appointed as the CEO of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA, which Ternium partly owns, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

Chara will replace Alberto Ono, appointed to the position about two years ago by Usiminas' then co-owner Nippon Steel 5401.T, and who will now be appointed to the company's board, Valor said citing sources.

In March, Japan's Nippon Steel cut its stake in Usiminas to give Ternium a bigger share in the asset.

Usiminas and Ternium did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

