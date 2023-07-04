News & Insights

US Markets
TX

Ternium Brasil head to be appointed CEO of Brazil's Usiminas, media reports

July 04, 2023 — 02:27 pm EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Adds details about shuffle and companies

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - The chief of Ternium Brasil TX.N Marcelo Chara is set to be appointed as the CEO of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA, which Ternium partly owns, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

Chara will replace Alberto Ono, appointed to the position about two years ago by Usiminas' then co-owner Nippon Steel 5401.T, and who will now be appointed to the company's board, Valor said citing sources.

In March, Japan's Nippon Steel cut its stake in Usiminas to give Ternium a bigger share in the asset.

Usiminas and Ternium did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.