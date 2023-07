SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - The chief of Ternium Brasil TX.N Marcelo Chara is set to be appointed as the CEO of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

