Terna - Trasmissione Elettricita Rete Nazionale (TERRF) Price Target Increased by 7.27% to 8.61

The average one-year price target for Terna - Trasmissione Elettricita Rete Nazionale (OTC:TERRF) has been revised to 8.61 / share. This is an increase of 7.27% from the prior estimate of 8.03 dated January 16, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.20 to a high of 10.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.12% from the latest reported closing price of 7.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terna - Trasmissione Elettricita Rete Nazionale. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TERRF is 0.34%, a decrease of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.41% to 173,975K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 41,304K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,738K shares, representing a decrease of 15.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TERRF by 11.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,804K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,575K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TERRF by 6.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,820K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TERRF by 2.51% over the last quarter.

AAAAX - DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund holds 7,921K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,921K shares, representing a decrease of 12.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TERRF by 1.79% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,527K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,490K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TERRF by 4.95% over the last quarter.

