Terna - Trasmissione Elettricita Rete Nazionale - ADR (TEZNY) Price Target Increased by 6.13% to 24.99

The average one-year price target for Terna - Trasmissione Elettricita Rete Nazionale - ADR (OTC:TEZNY) has been revised to 24.99 / share. This is an increase of 6.13% from the prior estimate of 23.54 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.88 to a high of 30.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.70% from the latest reported closing price of 22.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terna - Trasmissione Elettricita Rete Nazionale - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEZNY is 0.00%, a decrease of 24.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 63.44% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 1,622.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEZNY by 92.67% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 88.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEZNY by 831.01% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

