Terna S.p.A. Strengthens Focus on Sustainability in Governance

October 23, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

Terna S.p.A. (IT:TRN) has released an update.

Terna S.p.A. has revamped its board committees to enhance its focus on sustainability by expanding the Governance and Scenarios Committee’s scope to include ESG objectives, now called the Sustainability, Governance and Scenarios Committee. Additionally, the Nominations responsibilities have been shifted to the newly named Remuneration and Nominations Committee. These changes reflect Terna’s commitment to integrating sustainability with governance and aligning with market best practices.

