Terna Secures EIB Loan for Power Grid Upgrade

October 24, 2024 — 12:55 pm EDT

Terna S.p.A. (IT:TRN) has released an update.

Terna S.p.A. has secured a €400 million loan from the European Investment Bank to enhance the Italian power grid’s resilience and reliability, aligning with REPowerEU goals. This investment aims to modernize infrastructure with sustainable solutions, ensuring energy security and supporting the integration of renewable energy sources across Italy.

