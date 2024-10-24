Terna Secures EIB Financing for Grid Modernization

Terna S.p.A. (IT:TRN) has released an update.

Terna S.p.A. has secured a 400 million euro financing agreement with the European Investment Bank to enhance Italy’s national electricity grid, focusing on resilience and sustainability. This initiative aligns with REPowerEU objectives, aiming to fortify energy security and support the transition to renewable sources. The partnership underscores Terna’s commitment to modernizing its infrastructure to meet growing energy demands and adapt to climate changes.

