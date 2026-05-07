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Terna Q1 Profit Rises On Higher Revenue

May 07, 2026 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Italian power grid operator Terna S.p.A. (TRN.MI, TEZNY) on Thursday reported a slight increase in first-quarter profit, driven by nearly 10% revenue growth.

Group net income increased to 277 million euros from 275 million euros in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 9.6% to 989 million euros from 902 million euros last year, driven primarily by strong growth in non-regulated and international activities.

EBITDA increased 7% to 698 million euros from 652 million euros a year ago.

The company said revenue from non-regulated and international activities surged 32% to 194 million euros, while revenue from regulated activities increased 5% to 795 million euros.

Operating costs rose 16.5% to 291 million euros, reflecting business expansion across regulated, non-regulated, and international operations.

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