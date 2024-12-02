Terna price target raised to EUR 8.10 from EUR 8 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Alexander Wheeler raised the firm’s price target on Terna (TEZNY) to EUR 8.10 from EUR 8 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
