Terna price target lowered to EUR 8 from EUR 8.10 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Terna (TEZNY) to EUR 8 from EUR 8.10 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Read More on TEZNY:
