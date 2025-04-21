$TERN stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TERN stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,529,746 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TERN:
$TERN Insider Trading Activity
$TERN insiders have traded $TERN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TERN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AMY L. BURROUGHS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 15,960 shares for an estimated $113,073 and 0 sales.
- MARK J. VIGNOLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,188 shares for an estimated $99,023.
- JILL M. QUIGLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $86,460.
- EMIL KURIAKOSE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,433 shares for an estimated $27,972.
- MELITA SUN JUNG (Chief Business Officer) purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $11,497
$TERN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $TERN stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,564,875 shares (+327.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,209,407
- VR ADVISER, LLC removed 2,332,968 shares (-68.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,924,642
- CANDRIAM S.C.A. added 2,153,969 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,932,988
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,133,872 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,821,650
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,918,956 shares (+30.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,631,016
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,637,315 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,070,725
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 1,461,680 shares (+44.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,097,707
$TERN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TERN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/03/2024
