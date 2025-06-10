$TERN stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TERN stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,212,001 of trading volume.

$TERN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TERN:

$TERN insiders have traded $TERN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TERN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK J. VIGNOLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,188 shares for an estimated $99,023 .

. JILL M. QUIGLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $86,460 .

. EMIL KURIAKOSE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,433 shares for an estimated $27,972.

$TERN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $TERN stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

