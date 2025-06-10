$TERN stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TERN stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,212,001 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TERN:
$TERN Insider Trading Activity
$TERN insiders have traded $TERN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TERN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK J. VIGNOLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,188 shares for an estimated $99,023.
- JILL M. QUIGLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $86,460.
- EMIL KURIAKOSE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,433 shares for an estimated $27,972.
$TERN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $TERN stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,762,298 shares (+112.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,383,942
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,133,872 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,821,650
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,428,186 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,941,793
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,091,116 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,011,480
- VR ADVISER, LLC removed 1,077,090 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,972,768
- BELLEVUE GROUP AG removed 1,061,753 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,930,438
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 906,639 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,502,323
