$TERN stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TERN stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,011,881 of trading volume.

$TERN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TERN:

$TERN insiders have traded $TERN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TERN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMY L. BURROUGHS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 15,960 shares for an estimated $113,073 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK J. VIGNOLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,188 shares for an estimated $99,023 .

. JILL M. QUIGLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $86,460 .

. EMIL KURIAKOSE (Chief Medical Officer) sold 4,481 shares for an estimated $25,607

MELITA SUN JUNG (Chief Business Officer) purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $11,497

$TERN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $TERN stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TERN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TERN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/03/2024

