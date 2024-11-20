Tern Properties Reports Significant Financial Downturn

Tern Properties Co. Ltd. (HK:0277) has released an update.

Tern Properties Company Limited reported a significant financial downturn for the six months ending September 2024, with a net loss of HK$55.8 million compared to a profit in the previous year. The company faced challenges such as a fair value loss on investment properties and lower dividend income. Despite these setbacks, Tern Properties remains a notable player in the financial market.

