News & Insights

Stocks

Tern Plc Director Increases Stake with Major Share Purchase

November 01, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tern plc (GB:TERN) has released an update.

Tern Plc’s Non-Executive Director, Iain Ross, has made a significant investment by purchasing 1.1 million ordinary shares of the company at 1.38 pence each, now holding 0.22% of the firm’s voting rights. This transaction reflects confidence in Tern’s strategy of backing early-stage IoT technology ventures.

For further insights into GB:TERN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.