Tern Plc Director Increases Stake with Major Share Purchase

Tern Plc’s Non-Executive Director, Iain Ross, has made a significant investment by purchasing 1.1 million ordinary shares of the company at 1.38 pence each, now holding 0.22% of the firm’s voting rights. This transaction reflects confidence in Tern’s strategy of backing early-stage IoT technology ventures.

