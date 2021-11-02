Terminix Global Q3 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Boosts FY21 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (TMX) reported Tuesday that third-quarter net income was $38 million or $0.31 per share, compared to a net loss of $7 million or $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $0.41 per share, compared to $0.26 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 4 percent to $530 million from $512 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.38 per share on revenues of $531.53 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company now expects revenues between $2.035 billion and $2.050 billion, up from the prior forecast range of$2.025 billion to $2.050 billion, to reflect increased acquisitions in the third quarter. Organic revenue is expected to remain between three and four percent. The Street was looking for revenues of $2.04 billion for the year.

