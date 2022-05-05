Markets
Terminix Global Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) Thursday reported a decline in first-quarter net profit, while revenues increased 5 percent year over year.

The provider of essential termite and pest management services reported quarterly net profit of $19 million or $0.15 per share from $27 million or $0.20 per share in the prior month. On an adjusted basis, net profit was $42 million or $0.35 per share. On average 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.33 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $496 million from $471 million last year. Analysts were looking for $492.8 million.

The company said it targets the completion of the Rentokil merger by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

