Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: TMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.84, changing hands as low as $42.69 per share. Terminix Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMX's low point in its 52 week range is $36.30 per share, with $48.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.83.

