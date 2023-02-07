Terex (TEX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Terex Corporation TEX is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 9, after the closing bell.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.10 billion, indicating growth of 10.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings stands at $1.13, suggesting growth of 38% from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The estimate has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Q3 Results

Terex delivered year-over-year improvement in both third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues and earnings, courtesy of strong demand and order growth. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both metrics. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 36.7%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Terex has been delivering year-over-year growth in earnings over the past seven quarters, driven by robust bookings and revenue growth, and margin expansion in both of the business segments. Its backlog has also shown year-over-year improvement over the past eight quarters and reached a solid $3.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Compared with last year’s levels, the backlog improved 33%. Both segments witnessed an improvement in backlog over the said time frame. The backlog in the AWP segment was $2.72 billion, while the same in the MP segment was $1.2 billion at the third-quarter end. Robust backlog and strong end-market demand are expected to have aided its fourth-quarter top-line performance.



The company’s pricing actions are likely to have negated the impact of higher input costs witnessed throughout the quarter. Even though end-market demand remains strong, the supply chain, labor, freight and logistics challenges have been impacting production, consequently impairing Terex’s ability to meet these levels.

What the Zacks Model Indicates

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Terex this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for TEX is -0.60%.



Zacks Rank: Terex currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Price Performance



Over the past year, shares of Terex have gained 24.4% against the industry’s 22.9% rise.

