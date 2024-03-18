Terex (TEX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Terex (TEX) closed at $58.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.63% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.82%.

The machinery products maker's shares have seen an increase of 6.8% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Terex in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.33, reflecting a 16.88% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.23 billion, indicating a 0.65% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.94 per share and a revenue of $5.17 billion, demonstrating changes of -1.7% and +0.31%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Terex. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Right now, Terex possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Terex currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.51. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.11.

It is also worth noting that TEX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, finds itself in the top 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

