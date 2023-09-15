Terex (TEX) Stock Moves -1.22%: What You Should Know

Terex (TEX) closed the most recent trading day at $58.47, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. This move traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the machinery products maker had gained 3.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Terex as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Terex to post earnings of $1.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.25 billion, up 11.88% from the prior-year quarter.

TEX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.95 per share and revenue of $5.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60.88% and +15.89%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Terex. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Terex is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Terex currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.08, so we one might conclude that Terex is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TEX has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TEX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

