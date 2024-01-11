Terex (TEX) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Terex (TEX) ending at $56.85, denoting a +1.46% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

The machinery products maker's stock has climbed by 6.26% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

The upcoming earnings release of Terex will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.40, indicating a 4.48% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.22 billion, up 0.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Terex. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.36% decrease. Right now, Terex possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Terex currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.91.

We can additionally observe that TEX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.69. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.