Terex (TEX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Terex (TEX) reported revenue of $1.32 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.6% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12, the EPS surprise was -0.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net sales- ES : $428 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $403.67 million.

: $428 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $403.67 million. Net sales- Aerials : $466 million versus $478.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.7% change.

: $466 million versus $478.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.7% change. Net sales- Materials Processing & Mining (MP) : $428 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $448.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

: $428 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $448.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%. Net sales- Corp and Other / Eliminations : $-4 million versus $-3.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -500% change.

: $-4 million versus $-3.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -500% change. Adjusted Operating Profit- Aerials : $12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.51 million.

: $12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.51 million. Adjusted Operating Profit- ES : $79 million versus $77.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $79 million versus $77.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Profit- MP: $59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.64 million.

Here is how Terex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Terex have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

